Robert De Niro responds to Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding comment

Robert De Niro's response to Jennifer Lawrence rehearsal dinner comment

Robert De Niro has recently shared his response after Jennifer Lawrence revealed he felt uncomfortable during her 2019 wedding to husband Cooke Maroney.



Speaking to PEOPLE, De Niro clarified, “I wasn’t uncomfortable. It was nice.”

The Killers of the Flower Moon actor revealed he was only there for about an hour.

“It wasn’t that long,” said De Niro.

Last month, Lawrence told E! News at the Golden Globes red carpet about her “stressful” experience of her wedding to Maroney.

“You're not having fun. You're just like, 'Is that person having fun?'” explained Lawrence, who tied the knot with gallerist Maroney at the historic Belcourt of Newport mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

However, the Hunger Games actress opened up that she was worried about one particular guest at the rehearsal dinner and that was De Niro.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn't know anybody and he's kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘No, this isn't what he wants to be doing. I don't want him here,’” recalled Lawrence, who worked with him in 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, 2013’s American Hustle and 2015’s Joy.

The actress mentioned, “I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘Go home,' and he was nice — he like talked to my parents and was polite — but I was like, 'Go.'”

“When De Niro left, that just genuinely made me feel better,” she added.