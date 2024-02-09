PPP cries foul as PML-N’s Tarar defeats Bilawal in Lahore

PML-N leader Ata ullah Tarar (Left) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. — APP/PPI/File

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has alleged rigging and irregularities in the electoral contest between party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ataullah Tarar.



PPP senior leader Sherry Rehman claimed that the results of Lahore’s constituency were manipulated, where party chief Bilawal lost polls to Tarar by a wide margin.

As per the unofficial and unconfirmed results, Tarar secured 98,210 votes against PPP's Bilawal who came third with 15,005 votes in NA-127.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, Rehman said the results were changed abruptly while Bilawal was leading in the polls. She said the results were delayed to rig the elections.

Rehman also lamented that mobile and internet services were suspended on the polling day which created difficulties for the voters and candidates during elections.

“We know very well what’s the real intent behind closing mobile services,” she added.

Her statement comes as election results suffered from inordinate delay with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also raising doubts over the transparency of the elections.

PTI-backed independent candidates are currently leading in the elections followed by PML-N and PPP as per the unofficial and unconfirmed results.

Many political bigwigs have suffered setbacks in the elections 2024 including PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif lost the election to a PTI-backed candidate in the Mansehra constituency.

However, Nawaz defeated PTI's Yasmin Rashid in the Lahore NA constituency.

Earlier today, PML-N leader Ishaq Dar claimed that the independent candidates, who are emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in contact with the party.

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," said the former finance minister while speaking to Geo News on Friday as the election results continue to pour in.