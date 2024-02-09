Queen Camilla attends musical evening as King Charles receives first cancer treatment

Queen Camilla delighted fans as she made her first official royal duty since the palace made shocking announcement about King Charles's cancer diagnosis on Monday.

The 76-year-old was all smiles and in good spirit as she stepped out to grace a musical evening celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral in Salisbury on Thursday.

During her outing, the Queen also gave a quick update on the King's health, saying: "He is doing extremely well under the circumstances."

The Queen, according to royal reporter Rebecca English, said: "He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering."



Queen Camilla is fully supporting her husband during his difficult time. She was by the King's side when he left Clarence House in London on Tuesday, heading to Sandringham on Queen Elizabeth’s Accession Day after meeting with his son Prince Harry.

Camilla will never let her husband feel down throughout his period of treatment while continuing with a full schedule of public duties.



King Charles is said to be very confident and positive and showing healthy attitude while receiving cancer treatment.

Prince William, Queen Camilla and Harry's outings suggest as their is no fear in the palace about the two senior royals' health as they are making good progress to win their health battles.