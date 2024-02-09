PTI confident of forming govt in Centre, Punjab

Activists of opposition party PTI take part of anti-government rally demanding early election in Karachi on October 28, 2022. — AFP

As the rival parties batting on independent candidates to form the government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday ruled out the possibility of allying with the Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to form a government in the Centre and Punjab.



PTI senior leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claimed his party is in a position to form government at the Centre and in Punjab.

"We are not in contact with PPP or PML-N," Barrister Gohar told Geo News.

He claimed that PTI is winning 150 National Assembly seats and would be able to achieve the required number of seats to form government at the Centre.

“We are not intending to form a coalition government with PPP and PML-N,” he said adding that PTI will form the government at the Centre and in Punjab.

He said the PTI has a clear lead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will form government there as well.

“PTI will remain in Parliament and will play its role.”

He said independent candidates belong to PTI and asserted they would not join any party against party directives amid fears of horse trading.

His statement comes shortly after PML-N senior leader Ishaq Dar claimed that independent candidates, who are emerging victorious in the 2024 general elections, are in contact with the party.

"The independents have contacted us and they will join any party in the next 72 hours as per the Constitution," said the former finance minister while speaking to Geo News on Friday as the election results continue to pour in.

Dar said that the PML-N cannot force anyone to join the party, adding that they are being contacted by candidates who are willing to join their party.