Prince Harry brief UK return not enough to ‘sweep away pain’ he caused

Prince Harry has been advised to make more efforts towards reconciliation with his father King Charles, brother Prince William, and rest of the royal family.



Speaking to OK! former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on the duke’s over an hour long meeting with his cancer-stricken father in the UK, noting it is not enough to wipe the slate clean.

She also pointed out the grave reality of estrangement between Harry and the Prince of Wales, who did not meet each other during the former’s visit that lasted a little over a day.

“It seems quite extraordinary that they couldn’t have spent a little more time together in London or Sandringham,” the royal commentator said.

"It also confirms that there is no magic wand that can suddenly sweep away the pain of the past few years.

"But it is, at least, one tangible, tentative step towards reconciliation between father and son but not between brothers,” Jennie added.