Piers Morgan angers fans with his shocking comments about Prince Harry

Piers Morgan has sparked outrage as he branded Prince Harry 'royal traitor' in his new attack against the Duke as he returned to Meghan Markle without seeing his brother Prince William during his 24-hour trip to the UK.

Taking to his X, (formerly known Twitter), the 58-year-old outspoken TV presenter wrote: "Prince William is right to have nothing to do with royal traitor Harry."

Morgan, who misses no opportunity to hit out at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shocked royal enthusiasts by joking that he would "dismember" Prince Harry if he were his brother, Prince William.

In the latest episode of the show, Morgan sparked outrage with some shocking comments, saying: "What I would do if one of my family, one of my siblings had spent the last few years trashing the family on television, trashed my wife, trashed my dad's wife, trashed my dad, trashed my sister, and so on."

"I would dismember them one limb at a time and after I'd severed all their limbs I would probably incinerate them."



"I'm the devil, that's what devils do," he ominously added. "I mean metaphorically, what I mean is I'd be utterly enraged," he quickly clarified, trying to diffuse the heavy atmosphere.



Viewers were shocked at Piers' remarks, with one saying: "Why not concentrate on the fact that the King of England has cancer instead of spending time bashing Prince Harry and Meghan?

Another reacted: "Piers Morgan is crying that he wants to dismember Prince Harry. You ever see those extractions that people pull out of their ears?

Some social media users said Piers should be "locked up" for his comments, with one tagging the police in London and LA to let them know what he said.