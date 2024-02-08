Dakota Johnson reveals 'bleak' truth of industry: 'Majorly disheartening'

Dakota Johnson opened up about why she thinks things are "really fucking bleak" in the entertainment world.



The Madame Web actress stated in an interview with L'Officiel magazine that she and Ro Donnelly want to develop complex, nuanced stories with strong female protagonists at their core through their production firm TeaTime Pictures. The actress did not hold back when asked if she felt she had to produce shows like that to get them made.

“I am discovering that it’s really fucking bleak in this industry,” she told the publication. “It is majorly disheartening. The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work, and that is just going to make us implode. It’s really heartbreaking.”

She revealed that, as evidenced by her most recent film, Daddio, she has had difficulty getting things created that are original and "very forward" in the narrative they're attempting to tell. She claimed it required a lot of fighting to have the picture made, even though Sony Classics purchased it at the Telluride Picture Festival.

“People are just so afraid, and I’m like, why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave? It just feels like nobody knows what to do and everyone’s afraid,” she said. “That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.”