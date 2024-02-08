Ryan Gosling calls for beach-off amid Barbie Oscars debate, but overlooked

In a recent interview with Variety, Ryan Gosling addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Oscars snub of Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig for their work on the Barbie movie, in which Gosling portrayed Ken.

Despite receiving a nomination himself for Best Supporting Actor, Gosling expressed disappointment at the oversight of Robbie and Gerwig, stating, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film."



Gosling further discussed his initial statement with the outlet, acknowledging that he had "heavily" revised it.

He remarked, "Look, I heavily edited that statement. I think if I say any more about it, I’m going to basically put on a mink and start challenging people to a beach-off on Malibu Beach."

Gosling, who portrayed Ken in the film, highlighted the continued conversations it incites among audiences, lauding it as a significant work of art crafted by Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie.

Despite Barbie garnering eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Song for Ken's track I'm Just Ken, Gosling revealed that he has not yet been approached by the Academy to perform the song at the ceremony.

Nevertheless, he remains open to the opportunity, acknowledging the potential risks involved.