Diablo Cody ‘obsessed’ with Madonna

Diablo Cody reflects on working with Madonna

Diablo Cody has recalled her experience of working with Madonna for a new movie about pop icon’s life.



Speaking with PEOPLE, Cody said, “I'm obsessed with Madonna.”

“I remain Madonna's No. 1 fan, and I still can't believe I got to spend a summer hanging out with Madonna. Who gets to do that? And especially an '80s baby, are you kidding me?” stated the writer.

Gushing over Madonna, Cody mentioned, “Madonna, unlike a lot of celebrities where you see behind the mask and you're like, 'Oh, okay. They're just whatever.' Madonna is Madonna. She's a superstar.”

“You want to talk about superhumans? That's one,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cody also told the outlet that Madonna could not talk about the script at the moment.

“I feel bad because people keep asking me. They're like, 'Is it going to come out?' And I'm like, 'I don't know, but I want it to,” mentioned the 45-year-old.

Earlier in 2020, Madonna reportedly disclosed that she was co-writing a biopic with Cody. Later, it was reported that the project was put on indefinite hold in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Cody also discussed about her new movie, Lisa Frankstein which is directed by Zelda Williams.

Reflecting on writing this new teen comedy, Cody said, “I was definitely able to pull from my teen years and my '80s childhood.”

“I vividly remember the hair, the colors, the vibe, the music. I have an emotional connection to that time,” she concluded.