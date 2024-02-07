King Charles Cancer Diagnosis: Catalyst to bring Prince Harry closer to royal roots?

File Footage

Prince Harry is returning to the US after meeting cancer-stricken King Charles at Clarence House in London on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in London from California afternoon less than 24 hours after the King's cancer diagnosis was revealed.

However, the meeting between the pair has raised hopes they will meet again despite their troubled relationship.

But their first face-to-face encounter for many months appeared to last for as little as 45 minutes before the King was flown by helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk.

Yet BBC royal correspondent Daniela Relph said it "mattered" that Charles wanted to see his son.

She told Radio 4: "This is a father and son who have seen very little of each other over the past four years.

"The relationship has been incredibly strained and complicated.

"It mattered that Harry was here, it mattered that the King wanted to see him."

The Telegraph reported that another visit to his father has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, royal historian Kelly Swaby said such a health scare is a "chance for a truce".

"The reaction the Royal Family are showing at the minute I think would be the same in every family across the country," she said.

"A health scare - a major health news is always a chance for a truce or a revaluation of a situation in someone's personal life, so I think we should take Prince Harry coming back to the UK as a sign that maybe there is going to be a truce for a while.

"A son is coming back to see his Dad who has just received awful news."



