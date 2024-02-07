King Charles to convene telephonic discussion with Rishi Sunak following cancer diagnosis

King Charles to hold meeting with Rishi Sunak over the phone

King Charles is scheduled to hold his weekly meeting with the Prime Minster over the phone after his cancer diagnosis.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Monday announcing 'subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.'

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said: "We don't in general and we are not going to get into the habit of commenting on the PM's conversations with the King."

"But we have agreed with the Palace in this specific instance to confirm that they will be speaking on the phone later."

On Tuesday, Prince Harry met cancer-stricken King Charles for about 45 minutes at Clarence House in London.

Following the meeting, the King and Queen Camilla travelled to Sandringham.

King Charles had informed his youngest son of his cancer diagnosis during a private conversation before the news was made public earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Prince William, who was out of sight for the last few weeks, returned to royal duties soon after Prince Harry met with King Charles.

The Prince of Wales carried out an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in his first royal engagement since his father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer and his wife Princess Kate underwent abdominal surgery.