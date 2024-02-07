Prince Harry seemingly rubs salt in William, Kate's wounds with short trip to UK

Prince Harry has seemingly added salt into Prince William and Kate Middleton's wounds as he headed back to the US without seeing his elder brother and sister-in-law after holding less than an hour meeting with his dad King Charles at Clarence House.



During his short visit to the UK, the Duke of Sussex did not even bother to see his elder brother William or the Princess of Wales, who's recuperating at home in Windsor following her major abdominal surgery, according to reports.



William and Harry who have been at loggerheads for last couple of years could not make efforts to repair their fractured relationship even though their father tried his best to make peace between the two feuding brothers.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales returned to the royal duty following a break to support his wife Kate and their three children, Prince George , Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Harry had to to rush back to Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as the couple are set for major joint appearance in Canada on Valentine's Day.

The two are scheduled to grace an event to commemorate a year until the Invictus Games. Harry founded the Invictus Games as a working member of the royal family and has continued to champion the sporting event despite stepping down from the monarchy in 2020.