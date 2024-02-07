King Charles warned of Prince Harry's 'money making' stunt

Royal author Angela Levin has expressed her serious concerns about King Charles surprising welcome to Prince Harry.



The royal commentator warned the King and Queen Camilla against Harry's alleged plans, urging the royals to not to trust the Duke as he 'will try to make money or complain'.

Levin said the Duke of Sussex has "lost" the trust of the royal family since stepping down from duties in 2020.

"Once you can't trust somebody, it's very, very difficult to trust them again because you feel he's either going to try and make money out of it or he's going to find a small error that he then can make a huge complaint about," Levin claimed while speaking to GB News,



"He will not compromise. He used to be somebody who would negotiate with other people in the Royal family, he was known for putting things right."

She added: "But now he's known for putting things wrong, and he just will do as much as he can to make sure he's right and his father is not."

The royal expert went on slamming Harry for the nature of his trip, saying: "It shows a lot about him is the way he's arrived here. If you know you have a father who you haven't seen for a long time, who you know has just heard he's got cancer, I think you should ring up.

"You should say 'I would love to come, but I don't want to come at a bad time, I don't want to upset him or in any way, can you tell me what would suit him?'

"This trip seems to be one hundred per cent Harry. He flies off in a rush, he gets here when the helicopter's all ready to take the King and Queen away, and then he wants to talk it. It's all about him."

Harry has reportedly headed back to the US to his wife Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after spending 24 hours in the UK. During his stay in the country he held 30-minute talk with his father King Charles.