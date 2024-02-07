King Charles asks Prince William to step in for him?

King Charles III has not reportedly asked his son Prince William to stand in for him and wishes to continue his constitutional duties as monarch while receiving cancer treatment.



The 75-year-old monarch's serious health scare has led to inevitable questions about whether the heir to the throne should be offering more support.



Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are said to be in daily contact and looking at ways the future king could undertake some duties on behalf of the King when required, but no details have been finalised.

Royal commentator Robert Hardman discussed possibility of William covering for King Charles on GB News, saying any new duties undertaken by the Prince of Wales would be in addition to his own diary of engagements.



He revealed the main reason why the King may have been withdrawn from facing the public, as he undergoes cancer treatment in private.

"He's now undergoing his treatment, he's in good spirits, he's still working, but he's having to cancel his public engagements because he can't be out and about in public. His doctors want to keep him away from large crowds and from possible infections," Hardman told Nana Akua.

The royal author added that the King will still continue to take on "desk work" throughout his treatment and recovery, as Prince William and Queen Camilla take on the majority of his duties.

William's appearance on Wednesday marked his return to working royal duties following a break to support his wife Kate who's recuperating at home in Windsor after abdominal surgery.



"The Prince of Wales has an unwavering commitment to duty and service and Investitures are an important part of his royal role, celebrating people up and down the country doing incredible things for their communities," said a Kensington Palace spokesperson.