Prince Harry blames Meghan Markle for King Charles' cancer diagnosis?

Prince Harry left Meghan Markle in Montecito to visit King Charles in the UK

Prince Harry recently fled to the UK to be with his father King Charles after he was diagnosed with a form of cancer.

According to relationship expert Susan Trombetti, the recent reunion between the father-son duo has the potential to drive a wedge between the duke and his wife Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex is currently waiting out Harry’s visit to his home country in Montecito with their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

The CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking went on to explain that the former actress’ rift with the royal family has already placed the Spare author in a precarious position.

"When it comes to King Charles' recent diagnosis, it has the potential to bring him closer to his son but drive the Duke and Duchess apart whether or not it's immediate, or in the aftermath and fallout of his condition," Trombetti shared to The List, "[Harry] could blame her when the dust settles."

The love aficionado noted that duke sought lesson from the death of his mother Princess Diana, prompting him to rush to his father’s side despite their differences.

However, same couldn’t be said about Meghan, who has been estranged from her own ailing father Thomas Markle Sr.

"The thought of losing your father under these circumstances will cause serious reflection, and that might mean him reflecting on his relationship with Meghan, too,” she added.

"Resentment could build over time, driving a wedge between them."