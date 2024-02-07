Prince William to break silence on King Charles' cancer for first time

Prince William is poised to publicly acknowledge his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and express gratitude for outpouring of well wishes.

The Prince of Wales will undertake his first public engagement since his wife Kate Middleton’s surgery and the King’s illness today, February 7.

He will kick off the morning with an investiture at Windsor Castle on behalf of his father, where he will hand out over 50 honours, including to former England women’s football player Ellen White, 34.

The King-in-waiting will commemorate the evening by attending a fundraising gala in central London as patron of the London Air Ambulance.

The upcoming engagement will mark his first since the Princess of Wales was admitted to the London Clinic for a ‘planned’ abdominal surgery on January 17.

She was discharged from the hospital after a fortnight and moved to their Windsor estate, where William plans to stay by his wife’s side until she fully recovers at the expense of his public appearances and royal duties.

A source told the Daily Mail: “The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that.

“He will make a return to duties on Wednesday but you should not expect to see him again for a bit after that,” they added.