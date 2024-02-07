Prince Harry deals fresh blow to William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry, who is back in the UK to be with his ailing father King Charles, has no plans to reunite with his elder brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate.



The Duke of Sussex, who made the solo trip from California to see his dad following his cancer treatment, seemingly snubbed the Prince and Princess of of Wales as he returned to an unknown destination after spending less than an hour with his father at Clarence House.

"King Charles was all smiles and in high spirits to see his estranged son by his side," a source has claimed.

He even looked confident and in full of himself as he was photographed for the first time since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis.

A royal insider has claimed that there are "no plans" for Harry and William to get together.



The Duke did not visit Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where Princess Kate is recuperating after mystery abdominal surgery.

However, PEOPLE, citing a source close to the royal household, reports: "Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."



A separate source has revealed: "Harry and William's father King Charles wants the two feuding brothers to end their rift as soon as possible, and he's still making efforts to ease tension between the future king and the Duke, who's stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US with his family."

Some royal experts and historians have also urged Harry and William to put their rift aside at the difficult time and put on a united front to send a positive message to the world.



Heir to the throne William is expected to play a bigger role in terms of public appearances and covering for official duties amid royal health crisis.