Celine Dion ‘careless’ reaction to Taylor Swift’s Grammy snub

Celine Dion's reaction to Taylor Swift snub

Celine Dion seems unfazed by Taylor Swift’s Grammy snub.



Page Six reported that Céline Dion was unmoved by Taylor Swift's purported snub and used her dramatic Grammys presentation to demonstrate that her sickness is "not a death sentence."

Actress’ Stiff-Person syndrome is a rare neurological illness that is irreversible and makes walking difficult. It has hindered the 55-year-old singer from singing the way she used to.

Sunday night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Dion took the stage to present the evening's grand prize, Album of the Year, to a standing ovation.

An insider in the music industry stated that Dion fulfilled her desire to prove to everyone that she is back, even in the face of Swift's purported snub.

Dion dismissed Swift's criticism on social media for failing to give her due recognition when she accepted the award, according to an insider who was present.

“I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there,” the insider said. “Of course, the right thing would have been for Taylor to acknowledge her, like Adele did years ago.”

Adele made a gesture to Dion that said, "I'm not worthy," when the two of them hugged when Dion gave her the Grammy for Song of the Year in 2017.