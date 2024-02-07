Zelda Williams feels intimated while directing her debut movie, Lisa Frankstein

Zelda Williams discusses about her directorial debut at her movie premiere

Zelda Williams has recently confessed she felt intimated while directing her debut movie, Lisa Frankstein.



Speaking with PEOPLE at the directorial debut premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Robin Williams’ daughter said, “I think that was the thing that scared me most is, as far as tone goes.”

She told the outlet, “Starting with a campy comedy can be really daunting. But I'm very grateful. We had such a good time.”

Zelda explained, “The pandemic happened, and other movies I was set to do just didn't survive.”

“Weirdly, this was the strange little train that did, and I'm very grateful for that,” she added.

Zelda further stated, “Well, as one of the singles on this set, I actually think it's a great Galentine's Day movie.”

“Because I don't think it's going to leave you sitting there being like, ‘I'm alone and I'm sad.' It's mainly to laugh. Whether you're single or with a partner, I think laughter is a really great thing,’” dished the director.

Earlier in 2022, Zelda shared about directing horror comedy on X, formerly known as Twitter, calling Lisa Frankenstein “the most bonkers, wonderful zombie script”.

“For that, I will be forever grateful!” she wrote at the time.