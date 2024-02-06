King Charles' cancer diagnosis should be a 'wake-up call' for Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been advised to learn the value of family after King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.
The Duke of Sussex also received praise for visiting his ailing father amid his growing woes with the royal family.
In conversation with The Mirror, socialite and television presenter Lizzie Cundy dubbed Harry's visit to London 'greatest thing ever.'
She said, "Getting on that flight home, unlike Meghan whose father was also ill. At a time like this when any family member has this terrible health news, Harry is doing the right thing to be at his side."
Speaking of the strained relationship between Harry and Prince William, Lizzie believes it is high time that the two brothers "should put everything aside and put their father first."
She continued, "I think it'll be a wake-up call for Harry, it'll make him realise how much he loves and misses his family."
Lizzie further shared that the Monarch's serious health condition may make Harry realise his 'past mistakes' and 'we might get an apology.'
