Royal family's latest announcement sparks fears about Kate Middleton's health condition

Royal family has left fans worried about Princess Kate's health condition by not sharing the specific details about the future Queen's diagnosis while revealing all necessary details about the monarch's latest health report.

Royal fans have been wrecked by the announcement that the 75-year-old has been diagnosed with ‘a form of cancer’. Buckingham Palace confirmed the report in a statement without sharing further details about the King's illness.

The announcement comes day after the King's first appearance since he left hospital a week ago after a three-night stay following his surgery for an enlarged prostate.

However, no details about Princess Kate's health condition has been revealed so far. She did not even made any public appearance since she left the hospital on the same day after spending around two weeks in the London Clinic following her mystery abdominal surgery.

Charles, on January 29, was photographed leaving the hospital through the front entrance after his discharge, while Princess Kate, in line with her wish for privacy, departed discreetly.



Kensington Palace, in its statement on January 17, said that Kate wishes to keep her medical information private, and hopes that "the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible."

However, King Charles has began a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.



Buckingham Palace state: "During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."