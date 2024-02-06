Prince Harry jets off to UK sans Meghan Markle amid King Charles diagnosis

Prince Harry will reportedly arrive to the UK midday today

Meghan Markle won’t be a part of family reunion as Prince Harry sets return to the UK following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

According to The Sun, the Duchess of Sussex decided to stay back in Montecito, California to look after their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meanwhile, the duke is understood to board a plane to his home country around midday today.

As per reports, the 75-year-old monarch personally phone his estranged son to inform Harry of his diagnosis ahead of Buckingham Palace’s official statement.

The cancer was discovered during the treatment of the King’s enlarged prostrate last week.

While he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork, Charles’ latest diagnosis forced him to pull the plug on his public engagements for the time being.

The Spare author will likely miss out on his two-day visit to Canada with Meghan for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations later this month.

Harry’s last visit to the UK was in September last year, around the time of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s first death anniversary, to attend the WellChild Awards.

Though, he didn’t get to see the royal family at the time, owing to renewed implementation of protocols for the duke due to his non-royal status.