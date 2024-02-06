Shannen Doherty finds her cupid in 'awesome' Kelly Ripa

Shannen Doherty founds matchmaker in 'awesome' Kelly Ripa

Shannen Doherty has recently enlisted the services of a matchmaker, just in time for Valentine's Day.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the former Beverly Hills 90210 star, who is 52 years old, revealed that Kelly Ripa had offered to play cupid for her during a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.



“Kelly is awesome because I just saw her when I did her show and at the commercial break, she was like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I'm going to find you someone,’” she recalled.

After that, the 53-year-old talk show host questioned the Charmed alum about her dating requirements.

Doherty shared, “She started asking me, ‘Like what's your list? What do you need?' She was like, 'Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’”

“I was like, dude, just text me and you can,” she added. “You're one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I'm fine with that.”

In November, the actress revealed to People magazine that she is ready to start a new relationship after her separation from her third husband Kurt Iswarienko in April.

The couple parted ways in January and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce filing.

"I was not ready at all before three weeks ago," she said at the time. "And something happens. There's always a trigger, just a moment that you have, somebody says something to you, your ex says one thing to you and you're like, 'Okay, yeah, I'm good. I'm good.' I have closure and I can move on in a really healthy way."