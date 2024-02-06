Savannah Chrisley reveals triumph moment of her life: 'Never struggled addiction'

Savannah Chrisley is talking candidly about the heart-wrenching time she downed a full bottle of pills and how she managed to stay sober.



Chrisley Knows Best alumnae, 26, discussed how being in the spotlight and not knowing how to handle it contributed to some of the mental health issues she experienced, including depression, in an interview with Doug Bopst's Adversity Advantage Podcast.

“There are things that led to me reaching an all-time low that I finally got to a point where I was like alright, I can’t do this anymore. That was one time at 15 and then again at 18 and then at 22 I finally started going to therapy,” she shared. “It wasn’t until I was 22 years old that I was like alright, I need to go to therapy. I can’t do this by myself.”

Chrisley then thought back to her last attempt at suicide when she was fifteen years old, remembering the exact moment she finished a bottle of painkillers. Even though Chrisley was using drugs a lot at the time, she insisted that she had never experienced addiction.

“I never struggled with addiction,” she said on the show. “At that time I was 15. And you really don’t know at 15 if you’re going to end your life what that looks like. I think for me, it was just a moment where I wanted to be heard and I was so afraid of being honest about the things I was struggling with that I was like alright, I just want to be heard.”

“I think that was the biggest thing for me because I’ve never been one and I think because addiction does run in my family, I’ve always been very conscientious of that and of not going down that avenue,” she continued. “I like to think I have a strong mindset of, ‘I’m not going to do that and I don’t do it.’ ”