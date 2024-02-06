Quinta Brunson expresses her desire to cast Daniel Radcliffe on new Abbot Elementary

Quinta Brunson reveals her wish to cast Daniel Radcliffe in Abbot Elementary

Quinta Brunson has recently expressed her desire to cast Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe on Abbot Elementary.



Speaking to Entertainment Weekly for Around the Table series, the show’s creator opened up that she once pitched Daniel to appear as guest star on the show.

“I love Daniel Radcliffe,” said the 34-year-old.

Gushing over Daniel, Quinta stated, “He's a very good, sweet guy, and a friend of mine. For some reason in the room, we were like, what if Daniel Radcliffe was Mr. Johnson's son?”

“And there's no rhyme or reason. It's so dumb. And not like Daniel Radcliffe as somebody, like Daniel Radcliffe [himself] is Mr. Johnson's son,” she recalled.

Earlier, speaking to Variety in January, Daniel mentioned, “Quinta Brunson; we should do something together. And we’re a perfect height match, so really there’s a future in this.”

For the unversed, Daniel and Quinta previously worked together in both Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Miracle Workers.



Quinta also shared that the rom-com series will have certain guest stars for season three including Taraji P. Henson and Ayo Edebiri, who portrayed Quinta’s character Janine’s mom and sister, respectively.

Quinta told EW, “We love them. They love us. They’re both very busy people now. We have definitely have plans to bring them back. For Janine, it’s really helpful to see her family. It really helps paint the picture of who she is.”

“Taraji’s very sweet and has told me very personally she will move mountains, but I don’t think she understands how many mountains she would have to move. So, if it works. But these are very good problems to have. And same thing with Ayo,” she added.