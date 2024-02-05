Why did Richard Madeley apologise to Kate Garraway amid Derek Draper grief?

TV presenter made her first appearance on Good Morning Britain since Derek's death at the age of 56

Richard Madeley found himself apologizing after inadvertently interrupting Kate Garraway while she discussed the passing of her husband, Derek Draper, on Monday.

The 56-year-old TV presenter, made her first appearance on Good Morning Britain since Derek's death at the age of 56 last month, following an extended health battle.

Kate joined the breakfast show to share insights into Derek's passing in an interview, leading up to her upcoming return to the program later this week.

The mother of two expressed her desire to be open about her grief while speaking with Richard, 67, and Susanna Reid, 53, from her London home.

Kate shared with viewers the poignant moment when her 17-year-old daughter, Darcey, served as a pallbearer during her father's funeral, and went on to discuss her eulogy at the service.

The GMB host said: 'Those who will be facing the worst today I am thinking of them really, because I know how they feel...'

However, things took a slightly awkward turn, when Richard interjected and said: 'Kate I wanted ...' before she said: '....sorry, I interrupted you.'

Richard then waved his hands - to signal an apology - and said: 'No, I interrupted you, on a live link.'

There can often be a delay when the presenters in the studio are interviewing guests at home, which may have been the reason for the interruption.

But viewers at home were annoyed by the moment, as they claimed Richard - who is often likened to comedy character Alan Partridge - should have 'let Kate talk'.

They said: 'Once again Richard keeps interrupting. Let Kate talk #GMB.'

'Richard Madeley interrupting and talking over a lady describing burying her husband.'

Despite the awkward gaffe, Richard is a close friend of Kate's and attended Derek's funeral, which took place on Friday.

Derek had been suffering from long-term complications after contracting coronavirus during the pandemic in 2020.

He died on 3 January after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.



Derek's widow praises Kate Middleton



Meanwhile, Kate broke down in tears while praising Kate Middleton for sending her a 'lovely' letter of condolence while recovering from surgery in Hospital.

Kate Garraway could not control her emotions while revealing a heartwarming truth about the Princess of Wales's sweet gesture, saying she had received a 'lovely letter' of condolence from the future Queen following her husband Derek's tragic death.

Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter. 'I know that Catherine has been in hospital herself, so I really appreciated that,' she revealed with tears in her eyes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's letter of condolence comes after Kate left hospital last week following a planned abdominal surgery.

She continued: ''And I had a letter from the King, who knows a lot about grief.

'Because there is somebody that knows about grief and also knows about that sort of anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and will and maybe at one point inevitably happen, but how different it is when it does happen'.