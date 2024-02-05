Billie Eilish reveals Barbie track helped her healing from darkness

Billie Eilish reflects on process of writing Grammy-winning Barbie song

Billie Eilish has recently dished out writing process of her Grammy-winning Barbie song, What Was I Made For?



Speaking to reporters backstage, Billie, who won best song written for visual media at the event, revealed, “We had really been writing absolutely nothing before we had that opportunity to write for Barbie.”

Billie and her brother Finneas earned the gramophone for Barbie song, explaining, “We had been working three days a week and not coming up with stuff. And even if we were coming up with stuff, it just didn't feel right, didn't feel good, didn't feel real.”

“And I got really worried. I got nervous. I felt like it was going to be over a little bit. I was in a really dark place; a really, really dark place, and it's kind of hard to think back to it,” stated the 22-year-old.

Billie praised movie director Greta Gerwig for giving her and her brother “this life-changing thing that we didn't really realise was going to be life-changing like that”.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician mentioned that the win “makes her feel seen as a woman in the industry”.

“I would say that as a woman, it feels a lot of the time you're not being seen. And I feel that this makes me feel very seen and I feel like, I don't know, sometimes it feels really good to have somebody tell you, 'good job,’” pointed out the songstress.

Billie remarked, “I felt kind of outside the box. I felt like, I felt isolated in my own world.”

“And then the way people reacted when it came out, I was completely blown away by the way I felt understood,” added the singer.