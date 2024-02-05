Kate Garraway breaks into tears revealing Kate Middleton's hearfelt gesture from bed

Kate Garraway, who made an emotional return to her hit show just three days after husband Derek's funeral, broke down in tears while praising Kate Middleton for sending her a 'lovely' letter of condolence while recovering from surgery in Hospital.

Kate Garraway could not control her emotions while revealing a heartwarming truth about the Princess of Wales's sweet gesture, saying she has received a 'lovely letter' of condolence from the future Queen following her husband Derek's tragic death.

The 56-year-old presenter, who made an emotional return to GMB on Monday, explained how the Prince and Princess of Wales and King Charles have been in touch to pay their respects to her.

'Catherine and William sent a beautiful letter. 'I know that Catherine has been in hospital herself, so I really appreciated that,' she revealed with tears in her eyes.



The Prince and princess of Wales's letter of condolence comes after Kate left hospital last week following a planned abdominal surgery.



She continued: ''And I had a letter from the King, who knows a lot about grief.

'Because there is somebody that knows about grief and also knows about that sort of anticipatory grief where you know something has a risk of happening and will and maybe at one point inevitably happen, but how different it is when it does happen'.

Derek Draper fell seriously ill during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020 and spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged. He died on 3 January after suffering long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus.



Garraway added: 'I just think it was lovely of them to reach out to me, but it’s lovely to know that those people understand those emotions. I think for all of us, it connects us all together.'