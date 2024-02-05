Prince Harry concerned about Meghan Markle's 'love scenes' amid acting comeback

File Footage

Prince Harry seemingly expressed concerns over Meghan Markle's possible 'intimate scenes' if the Duchess of Sussex made her acting comeback with the Suits spin-off.



There are reports that Meghan bagged "biggest TV deals of the year" and will be making a head-turning comeback in the spin-off of her popular legal drama.

Speaking of the Duke of Sussex's expected reaction towards his wife's love scenes, royal expert Tessa Dunlop told News Magazine, "Harry, for understandable reasons, would be worried about Meghan going back into Suits and appearing in love scenes as she has before."

She added, "He has admitted it was hard for him to watch before. He's only human and wouldn't want to have to watch her in intimate with other men."

For the unversed, the former working royal revealed in his memoir Spare that he felt 'uncomfortable' watching Meghan's love scenes in the series.

He shared, "I'd made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online."

Tessa further said, "Love her or hate her, her brand is massive. But it's not clear what Harry's role is. So the combination of that and then seeing his wife be all smokey and sexy on screen, I think might be challenging for him."