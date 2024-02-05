Prince Harry ‘regrets’ shocking words he used for grandmother Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry may have some regrets over harbouring bitter reservations with the royal family now that his children’s birthright is on the line.

Even though the Duke of Sussex shared a special bond with his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, he wasn’t keen on his children following down the same path as her. Now, he may be rethinking the words he used for her.

Anthropologist and conversationist Dr Jane Goodall, who is also a close pal of Harry, shared some insights into a conversation she had with the Sussexes before they announced to step down from their royal positions in 2020.

After the Sussexes’ first born, Prince Archie, arrive in 2019, Goodall was the first person outside of family to hold as she interviewed Harry for a special Forces for CHANGE edition of Vogue magazine.

In the biography, Battle of the Brothers, author Robert Lacey wrote, “Meghan came into the room as the interview drew to a close. She was holding the newborn Archie tenderly in her arms and she offered the baby to the 85-year-old Goodall.”

Dr Goodall recalled the incident in the book, “[Archie] was very tiny and very sleepy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family.”

“I made Archie do the Queen’s Wave saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this,’” she had joked lightly but was surprised with Harry’s response.

“Harry’s reaction brooked no doubt, ‘No! He’s not growing up like that,’” she shared.

Previously, a royal expert suggested that Harry and Meghan’s decision has “tarnished” Archie and Lilibet’s chances to be royals “forever.”