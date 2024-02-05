Nicola Peltz, Victoria Beckham share heartwarming moment at star-studded Lola premiere

File Footage

Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, shared a cozy moment at the star-studded Lola premiere in Los Angeles at the Regency Bruin Theatre on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Bates Motel actress, who recently resolved a 'feud' with the 49-year-old fashion designer over wedding dress drama, joined other celebrities at the event, including her husband Brooklyn and BFF Selena Gomez.

Peltz marked a significant milestone by making her directorial debut with the upcoming drama titled Lola, set for release on February 9.

Following their reconciliation, Nicola and Victoria set aside the past and posed for various snapshots together, both adorned in outfits from the Victoria Beckham collection.

The budding star affectionately draped her right arm over her mother-in-law's shoulder, and Victoria was seen holding onto her hand.



Victoria also wrote a sweet message on Instagram: 'we could not be more proud of you! Congratulations on your incredible film, Lola. officially in theatres February 9th! Kisses xx'



