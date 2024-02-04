Naeem holds PPP, MQM-P accountable for Karachi's situation post-rain

JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeem addressing a political rally in Karachi on February 4, 2024. — Facebook/HafizNaeemRehman

Jamat-e-Islami's (JI) Karachi Emir Hafiz Naeem Sunday held Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) accountable for the faulty infrastructure in Karachi a day after heavy rains lashed the port city, putting routine life to a halt.

With all political parties campaigning in full swing to woo voters with their passionate promises, Karachi witnessed intermittent heavy showers which left more than half of the city submerged in rainwater ahead of the upcoming general elections on February 8.

Tonnes of water accumulated on the streets and even the main arteries of the city, making it almost impossible for commuters to move.

Reacting to the situation, Naeem, while addressing a press conference in Karachi accused PPP and MQM-P of being "complicit" in 'corruption' in the city's administration.

"Just a single spell of rain exposed them all. PPP and MQM-P are equally responsible for it," he said.



The politician said the entire city drowned when it rained 52 millimetres last night. He compared the situation to that in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the provinces receive greater amounts of rain, but "life goes on".

He said that yesterday's rain revealed PPP's performance.

Naeem alleged that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation did not fulfil its responsibility, but JI's councillors and UC chairmen stayed on the roads, even without directives.

Criticising Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, the JI leader said that the PPP leader keeps imposing taxes on the citizens. Turning his guns towards MQM-P, Naeem said that the Karachi-based party "sold its mandate to the waderas (feudal lords)".

"They [MQM-P] used to claim that they don't need anyone's support but today, they couldn't do anything even with the support of 10 parties," he added.

Elaborating on the city's situation post-rain, Naeem said that clean water is mixed with sewage water while around 120 electricity feeders have tripped.

He then expressed resolve to form a government in Sindh, saying that JI is not campaigning to be a part of the opposition. He then urged the masses to vote for his party and promised them to deliver.