Elijah Blue Allman strikes a huge nerve with Cher after conservatorship loss

Cher recently lost her legal bid for conservatorship over Elijah

The hits just keep coming for Cher.

Last week, the 77-year-old superstar was denied conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman.

Now, Elijah has successfully managed to dismiss his divorce from Marieangela King, who recently dubbed Cher as “manic depressive” and “categorically unfit” to serve as Elijah’s conservator.

Likewise, Cher continued to slam Marieangela for enabling Elijah’s addiction and not having his best interests at his heart throughout the conservatorship battle.

According to new court documents obtained by Page Six, a judge finally approved the request “without prejudice,” meaning that Elijah can re-file for divorce at a later date.

Elijah initially filed for divorce from Marieangela in 2021 after eight years of marriage.

However, Elijah recently reconciled with Marieangela and filed to dismiss the divorce on January 3, 2024, amid his mother fighting to secure conservatorship over him. Initially, the petition was denied due to a temporary order for support.



The latest ruling comes just as Cher was denied conservatorship over Elijah, with the judge citing no apparent “lack of capacity” on Elijah’s part to handle his life and financial affairs.

Cher initially filed for conservatorship of Elijah to help manage his finances amid his “severe mental health and substance abuse issues.”

Throughout the legal battle, Cher maintained that Marieangela was not “supportive of Elijah’s recovery and… actively [working] to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”