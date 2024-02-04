Bianca Censori 'allowed' Kanye West to share her explicit photos online

Bianca Censori reportedly granted permission to Kanye West to share her explicit photos on social media.

In conversation with The Mirror, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman read tarot cards for the controversial couple, claiming that the rapper and his partner planned together to share 'racy snaps and videos' of the Australian beauty.

She said, "Kanye has shared racy snaps and videos featuring his wife, and the 2 of Wands Tarot card says that this was a planned and agreed action which has been planned."



Inbaal shared that it was not a 'spontaneous decision' made by Kim Kardashian's ex-husband as "it tells us it was business, not personal."

She added, "For the rapper, it wasn't a husband sharing racy pictures of his wife, but rather a fiery creator, an artist, creating and sharing an artwork of his flamboyant muse."

Speaking of the Architectural designer's life choices, the tarot card reader said, "She doesn't spend her days worrying what people say about her photos or her social media presence. If she wanted to leave, she'd leave."

Moreover, Inbaal predicted that the pair will be gearing up to make a big announcement "which will make the two of them a lot of money, and the pair are committed to the brand."

