Queen Camilla embraces role as King Charles 'Rock' in time of need

The King and Princess of Wales are recovering from hospital procedures, and the Prince of Wales is taking a break to care for three young children.

The royal family seems a bit short-handed right now. People have talked about having a smaller monarchy, but currently, it seems quite understaffed.

However, Queen Camilla is stepping up to handle things during this time, as the monarchy has always adjusted to meet the needs of the moment.

She has been described by many (including her own family) as King Charle's ‘rock’.

Yet, as the events of recent days have shown, Queen Camilla is the essence of the old wartime mantra of ‘keep calm and carry on’.

Despite the latest absences from the royal front line this week, the show has remained firmly on the road.

The Princess Royal has been criss-crossing Cheshire, the Duke of Edinburgh has been touring one of the remotest pieces of British territory on the planet – St Helena – and the Duchess of Edinburgh has been visiting charities and schools in and around London.

Leading the way, when not looking after the recuperating monarch, Queen Camilla has been sticking to her schedule as planned.

January is always a quiet period in the royal calendar, but there is still plenty going behind the scenes.

It is a time when the Royal Family and their officials plan the next six months of official duties and catch up with correspondence. Queen Camilla has also been carrying out a number of engagements below the radar.

A core strand of her work is campaigning on behalf of victims of domestic and sexual violence. Self-evidently, a lot of these meetings take place away from the cameras.

Meanwhile, her public engagements have included Wednesday’s visit to the Maggie’s cancer support centre at London’s Royal Free Hospital.

In my new book, Charles III, I have written at length about the key role played by Queen Camilla.

The late Queen famously called Prince Philip her ‘strength and stay’.



