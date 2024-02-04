Princess Diana’s shocking prediction about Queen Camilla ‘completely true’

Princess Diana’s marriage with then-Prince Charles ended up in flames but the late princess predicted it long before.

Former BBC royal correspondent, Jennie Bond recalled a heartbreaking conversation she had with the Princess of Wales in which she made a prediction and it turned out to be ‘accurate.’

Bond told OK! Magazine that prior to her infamous interview with Martin Bashir in 1995, in which she exposed Charles’ affair with Camilla, Diana made a admitted a surprising secret to her.

For Camilla it really has been the most incredible journey, but, at its root, it is a simple love story between two people caught up in a very complex situation.

“I often think back to the day I sat with Diana in her drawing room and she told me that she recognised that Camilla always had been, and always would be, the love of Charles’s life,” Bond told the outlet.

“She said she recognised that any marriage that Charles might have made would not have been as strong as his relationship with Camilla. What really astonished me was that Diana described her love rival as ‘loyal and discreet and deserving of some form of recognition.’”

Bond stated that after all these years, Diana’s words turned out to be “completely accurate.”

Following the death of Princess Diana, Camilla and Charles began dating openly and ultimately tied the knot in 2005. The two have remained together.

Bond went onto add the Camilla and Charles have proved to be faithful to each other especially how the Queen Consort has been during the monarch's recent health scare.