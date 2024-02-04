Is Kanye West making rules to 'control' wife Bianca Censori?

Kanye West and Bianca Censori, according to reports, are utilising a new "dynamic" in their relationship.



Fans are aware that Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has been accused of imposing "strict rules" on the Australian architect regarding what to wear, so restricting her life choices.

The Vultures crooner recently deleted all of the content from his Instagram account after sharing a number of macho pictures of his 28-year-old wife.

Previous reports said that the 46-year-old musician's mysterious action was just a "PR stunt" in advance of the release of his new album.

Now, open-minded PR specialist Lynn Carratt discussed frankly about Kanye and Bianca's marriage, which apparently took on a whole new dynamic after Kanye faced criticism for disclosing excessive amounts of his wife's body.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lynn analyzed, “It seems Kanye has a certain way he likes his partners to dress, but that seems to have changed because he used to criticise Kim’s provocative outfits, but that’s all Bianca wears these days."

She continued by saying that "with his social media blackout, the pictures have been erased," suggesting that Kanye is at least trying to learn from his previous mistakes and show more consideration for Bianca's style choices.

“So let's hope we see a new dynamic in their relationship. After all, Bianca is the only person who really knows what’s going on behind closed doors," she stated before signing off.