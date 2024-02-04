SZA poised to make Grammy history with 'SOS'

SZA's critically acclaimed album SOS is not just a contender for Album of the Year at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards - it's a potential history-maker. If SZA takes home the golden gramophone, it would mark the first time a Black woman has won the award as a lead artist since Lauryn Hill's iconic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill in 1999.



This potential victory carries significant weight in an industry with a long-standing diversity gap. Only 37 albums by Black women have ever been nominated for Album of the Year since its inception in 1959, despite countless contributions to the musical landscape from artists like Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, and Ella Fitzgerald.

SOS has captivated audiences and critics alike with its raw vulnerability, genre-bending sound, and introspective lyrics. It has already racked up nine Grammy nominations, including nods for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best R&B Performance.

This year's ceremony also sees another Black woman artist, Janelle Monae, nominated for Album of the Year with Dirty Computer. While only one can win, their presence in the category itself signifies a potential turning point.

The Recording Academy, the institution behind the Grammys, has faced criticism in recent years for its lack of diversity and inclusion.

This potential win for SZA could be seen as a step towards progress, but many argue that much more needs to be done to address systemic biases and ensure equitable representation in the awards and within the industry as a whole.

The 66th Grammy Awards will be held on February 5th, 2024.