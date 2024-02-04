Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough are keeping Lisa Marie Presley’s memory alive

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough may have had to get through a rough patch after the sudden death of Lisa Marie Presley, but they are keeping her memory alive.

The grandmother and granddaughter duo took a moment to share a heartfelt post about her late singer and the only child of King of Rock n Roll, Elvis Presley.

On what would have been her 56th birthday this week, the two took to their respective accounts to share a memory of Lisa Marie.

“I miss you ‘Yisa’,” the actress, 78, wrote alongside a throwback photo of the Lights Out singer hugging her from behind. “You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul.”

Meanwhile, the Daisy Jones & the Six actress, 34, shared photo of her youthful mother, writing in the caption, Happy Birthday mama.”

Lisa Marie suddenly passed away two days after she publicly attended the Golden Globes in 2023. At first, the cause of death of claimed to be a stroke, however, a autopsy report revealed that she of died of complications from a small bowel obstruction after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Following her death, Riley and Priscilla were embroiled in a months-long court battle concerning the Graceland estate, however, all of that was sorted in May 2023 with a settlement.

The two clarified any rumours of a rift between them multiple time, and also attended the Emmy Awards together to celebrate Riley’s nomination.