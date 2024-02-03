'Arrows will rain on February 8': Bilawal confident of success in election

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addresses the rally in Mirpurkhas on February 3, 2024. — X/@MediaCellPPP

MIRPURKHAS: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has expressed confidence in support of the masses for him, saying that his party respond to everyone with victory in the upcoming general elections.



Political excitement simmers as there are just a few days left in the February 8 polls, with political parties crisscrossing different constituencies across the country to deliver impassioned speeches to woo voters.

The PPP leader, who is running the elections for the post of prime minister, Saturday said the PPP will answer everyone on the polls day, as he spoke to a massive political rally in Mirpurkhas.

"It is raining today but arrows [PPP electoral symbol] will rain on February 8," he said while referring to the downpour in Mirpurkhas and various other cities of Pakistan.

The former foreign minister fired a fresh salvo at his competitor in the race for the premiership, Nawaz Sharif, saying that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo prioritises personal gains over the country's interest.

"Mian sahib [Nawaz] does not care about the economy or the country's loss, he only wants to reach the [prime minister's] seat," the 35-year-old politician said.



"Whatever his [Nawaz] lust for power leads to, he has to sit on the seat of authority," Bilawal said in his criticism of the former premier's political ambitions.

The politician went on to say that only the PPP's politics was aimed at the country's well-being while all the other political parties were doing politics of revenge.

The PPP chairman also termed Nawaz a "coward" for avoiding the duel debate he had invited the PML-N supremo to compare PPP and PML-N's performances.

"They are terrified as they know that they haven't done anything. They are pressurising the caretaker government to send Form 45 to Raiwand," Bilawal said in reference to Nawaz's hometown.

The former foreign minister then called on his supporters not to leave the polling stations on February 8.

Meanwhile, Nawaz, who was campaigning in Gujranwala at the same time, claimed to have effectively addressed corruption during its previous tenure, while citing Transparency International report which reflected Pakistan's improvement in its Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

Recalling his tenure as the country's chief executive from 2013 to 2017, Nawaz claimed that the PML-N government not only succeeded in tackling corruption but also effectively addressed rampant inflation.

The PML-N's election manifesto is primarily facing challenges from the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP which is also promising major economic relief provisioning social welfare, free healthcare and electricity, to gain public support who have been facing the brunt of rampant inflation and soaring utility bills.