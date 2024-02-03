Kate Middleton, Prince William firmly shut the door on Harry, Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will never be welcomed back by Prince William and Kate Middleton into the fold as the Prince and Princess of Wales have firmly shut the door on the Sussexes.

William and his wife Kate are 'unlikely to build bridges' with Meghan and Harry, who have allegedly been 'trashing' the royal family to raise their profile since they left the ditched the UK for the US in 2020, a commentator has told GB News.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe believes that the Duke is now trying to build bridges with his family, especially after his dad King Charles and sister-in-law Kate have been discharged from hospital, saying: “It’s likely that Harry is now in the mindset of trying to build bridges."

"A new year could hopefully provide a time of healing."

"Another account would be a considerable spanner in the works during a time that [Harry] is said to hope to heal the rift with his family. In particular, the clash between Meghan and Kate is still live and is a thorny issue. There’s bad blood on both sides, so this would only fuel it," Larcombe told OK!.

After Kate and King Charles were hospitalised for different health issues, it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “contacted both parties in different ways to pass on their concern and best wishes”.

However, the Prince and Princess of Wales are "done and dusted" with the Sussexes, according to a source.



They told the publication: "Charles will always be there for his son. It might take some time, but there is hope there. On the other hand, William and Kate are very much a different story. That’s well and truly done and dusted."