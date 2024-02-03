Jonnie Irwin buys newcastle home,18th birthday presents for children before death

The couple decided to keep Jonnie's terminal cancer battle a secret from their three young sons

Jonnie Irwin wanted to give his three children a comfortable and debt-free life.

The A Place In The Sun presenter passed away on Friday aged 50 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with terminal lung cancer bought his three children their 18th birthday presents before he passed away and revealed his dying wish for them.

Jonnie's grieving wife Jessica Holmes made a heart-wrenching tribute where she pleaded 'me and the boys need you' before saying 'goodnight' to her beloved husband.

The couple decided to keep Jonnie's terminal cancer battle a secret from their three young sons: Rex, five, and twins Cormac and Rafa, two.

But Jonnie planned and bought his three boys a special gift each to mark their 18th birthdays, more than a decade early, knowing he wouldn't be there.



In 2023, Jonnie told Hello! Magazine: 'It pains me to think the twins probably won't remember me. You hear people say: "I don't remember my dad. He died when I was so young."'

He continued: 'I think about that and it breaks my heart because that's what I'm destined to be, really - a footnote in their life. So, I try to have monuments of my love for them.'

One of these monuments is the Newcastle house the boys are living in with Rachel, which Jonnie had bought outright, ensuring his children had a debt-free asset.

Also in 2023, Jonnie revealed his dying wish.

'I had a tough upbringing and I've managed to do a lot in my life, despite that, but I don't want them to struggle,' he told Hello! Magazine.

He explained that he wanted his children to have the confidence of those who went to fee-paying schools but also know their way around the streets.