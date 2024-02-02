Prince William prepares to return to public engagements as Kate makes good progress?

Prince William, who's spending time at his wife Princess Kate's bedside after cutting back on his royal duties, is said to be preparing to return to duties as the Princess of Wales is making good progress.

Speaking on True Royalty TV, Matt Wilkinson explained: "We still don't have a date for when William will return. So, we're just in that situation where [the Princess of Wales] is at home, waiting for her to be settled, before we see William again."



The royal editor explained: "We know Kate won't be back till after Easter. But I think William, as a devoted father and husband, can just take as long as Kate needs him to be there and that's the message they're sending out to us."

Kate returned home to Windsor on Monday following a two-week stay at the London Clinic after undergoing an operation. The 42-year-old is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter.

The exact details of the Princess's condition have not been revealed but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private. However, royal family has revealed that she is making good progress at home.



A royal source told the Sunday Times the Waleses have switched to "100 per cent family first, day job second". Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, are also expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses navigate the next few months as the princess recovers.



Among the engagements the princess will miss over the coming weeks are the Baftas in February, the annual Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey, and the St David’s Day Parade at the start of March, as well as the St Patrick's Day parade with the military later the same month.