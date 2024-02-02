Kate Middleton, Prince William take major risk to protect children

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave birth to several questions with their decision to keep the future Queen's health details private.



The Prince and Princess of Wales seemingly took a major risk as they left people guessing about the mother-of-three's mystery abdominal surgery.

The couple want to prevent their kids from worrying that's why they decided to avoid creating any havoc. The Princess was not even visited by her children for the same reason.



However, their silence gave birth to several speculations as a journalist sensationally claimed that doctors were "fighting to save Kate’s life".

Sources told The Post that the report is "wholly inaccurate."



"It’s total nonsense," a separate source told The Times of London.

"No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household."

Kate and husband Prince William reportedly decided it was best to “shield” their children “to prevent worry”, another source told Page Six.



Earlier this month, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate underwent a "successful" abdominal surgery and would be taking a break from public engagements until after Easter.



They added: "she hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."