Meghan Markle eager to write her 'side of story' amid rift with royals

Meghan Markle eagers to write her 'side of story' amid rift with royals

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to write her explosive all-tell memoir amid the unsettled rift with the royal family.

As reported by The Mirror, the late Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell claimed on Slingo that it is 'inevitable' for the Duchess of Sussex to write her side of the story.

He said, "I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir. It is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman's perspective."

The royal family's well-wisher said the doors of the Palace for Harry and Meghan are firmly shut.

He continued, "I think the royals are consolidating. They are keeping tight-lipped and they are keeping everything in-house."

"I think that is their tactic: they have regrouped and pulled together and there is no space for Meghan and Harry," Paul added.



For the unversed, since the California-based couple's departure from the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan made it to the negative headlines because of their controversial statements against their family.

From the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's appearance in Oprah Winfrey's interview to Harry's shocking claims in his memoir Spare, the pair strained their relationship with King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate.