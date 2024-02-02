Tiffany Haddish avoids jail time in LA DUI case with plea deal

Actress Tiffany Haddish has resolved her Los Angeles DUI case by pleading no contest to reckless driving, according to reports. This comes after her arrest in November 2023 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Haddish appeared in court on Thursday, February 1st, and accepted a plea deal that dismissed the two misdemeanour DUI charges against her. Instead, she received a conviction for reckless driving, a less serious offence. As part of the deal, she will be placed on probation for one year and complete 40 hours of community service.

"Ms Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed -- and looks forward to this being behind her," her attorney, Alex Spiro, told TMZ.

This news comes after Haddish previously addressed the incident publicly, stating she intended to "get some help" to avoid similar situations in the future. This plea deal signifies that she has taken steps towards addressing the issue.

However, it's important to note that Haddish still faces a separate DUI charge stemming from an arrest in Georgia in May 2022. That case is still pending, and it remains to be seen how she will proceed.

The actress's career has not been significantly impacted by the legal issues. She continues to have upcoming projects, including the animated film The Addams Family 2 and the comedy Easter Sunday.