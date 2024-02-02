Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough 'miss' late Lisa Marie Presley on her 56th Birthday

The mother of the late Lisa Marie Presley and her grandchildren are celebrating Lisa Marie on what would have been her 56th birthday.



Riley Keough and Finley Lockwood celebrated their mother's special day on Thursday by posting pictures to Instagram. In addition, Lisa Marie was the mother of Benjamin Keough, who committed suicide in July 2020, and Harper, the 15-year-old twin sister of Finley.

The 54-year-old singer passed away in January 2023. Her second birthday since her passing is on February 1.

To commemorate the day, Keough, 34, posted a vintage picture of her mother posing in front of a city skyline, dressed in a jean jacket and with a short hairstyle. "Happy Birthday, mama," was her caption for the photo.

In the comments section, numerous well-known acquaintances of the Daisy Jones & the Six singer wished Lisa Marie a happy birthday and offered their support for Keough.

Tatum O'Neal wrote, "Happy birthday she's in heaven in a good place of Heaven beautiful." Lily Collins, star of Emily in Paris, and Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone both posted white heart emojis.

Keough also reposted Finley, her sister,'s Instagram Story, which included yet another old photo of their mother. Lisa Marie wore a silver choker and her hair pulled back in an updo reminiscent of the '90s in Finley's picture.

"Happy birthday mama," the teen captioned her photo. "I'm so lucky your [sic] my mom. I wouldn't be who I am today without you. I miss you and love you so much."

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie's mother, also posted a greeting on her daughter's birthday. "I miss you, 'Yisa,'" she wrote with a black and white snapshot of herself and Lisa Marie from her adolescent years. "You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom."

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla, passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 54.