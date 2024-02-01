Kourtney Kardashian fears giving birth again?

Kourtney Kardashian, who endured life-threatening situation when she was expecting her first child with Travis Barker, is said to be afraid of giving birth again.

"She is a little bit afraid of taking risk to give birth again as she experienced some complications last year ahead of welcoming her son Rocky," a source has claimed

However, Kourtney and Travis - who welcomed their first child together on November 1, 2023 - are already considering to expand their family.



The source added: "The 44-yearo-ld reality star loves to have more babies with her drummer husband, but she won't until Rocky begins walking."

Kim Kardashian's sister - who shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and 10-year-old Reign with her ex-husband Scott Disick - was rushed to hospital for urgent fetal surgery to save her and Barker's unborn son's life last year.

Barker, who is covered in tattoos from head to toe with many of his designs honoring family members, has also got a tattoo to honor son Rocky.



The 48-year-old posted a photo on Snapchat that showed a table covered with tattoo supplies including a razor and soap-and-water mixture, with a small stencil reading “Rocky” in an elaborate swirly font.



A separate source told Daily Mail: "Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have discussed using a Surrogate for their second child after reality star's 'difficult' pregnancy resulted in emergency surgery."

