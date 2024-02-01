Royal family faces mounting pressure to take drastic action against Harry, Meghan

Royal family, who's going through a difficult phase due to King Charles and Princess Kate's medical procedures, has received massive calls to take a stern action against disgruntled royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their persistent attempts to harm the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also seemingly decided to get rid of the Firm for good and sent a clear signal to the Palace with their calculated move, according to an expert.

There are speculations that the Firm is waiting for the King's return to the duty to decide on the couple's titles as Meghan and Harry do not seem to stop attacking the royal family.

An insider has claimed that the Montecito-based couple's move has added to the worries of the 75-year-old monarch, who's recuperating after undergoing prostate surgery and temporarily stepped back from his royal duties.

Although no longer senior royals after stepping back from duties in 2020, Meghan and Harry were forcefully stripped of using their HRH title by the royal family, but still occasionally go by their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.



Harry and Meghan's decision to use these titles has often been questioned - especially as they are now four years into their new life away from the restraints of the Firm.



One royal expert Sarah Vine claimed the Sussexes "should be stripped of royal titles."



Sarah took to her column on the Daily Mail to reveal that one recent outing for the couple is enough of a reason that they should be stripped of all their titles for once and for all.

"By choosing to break cover in such vehemently anti-monarchist company, the Duke and Duchess appear to be sending a very clear signal to the Palace as they intended to use their royal connection to undermine both the individual reputations of members of the Royal Family and that of the institution as a whole," she added.

