Son Ye Jin makes whopping donation of more than $100K for needy infants

Son Ye Jin, aka 'Nation's First Love' makes a generous donation for the needy infants at the Childcare

Son Ye Jin, known as the “Nation’s first love,” made a generous donation of 150 million KRW (112,550 USD) after reportedly visiting the Help Center for Infants in Need (Baby Box) in Gwanak-gu, Seoul last December.

The South Korean actress along with MSteam Entertainment CEO Lee Hyuk Jin, spent around three hours engaging with babies in different baby boxes.

As per reports, the donation will further improve the conditions of the childcare center, acting as a financial resource for the children.

Yang Chang Soo, the manager of the Childcare center, expressed gratitude during a conversation with Newsen on Wednesday, January 31, noting: "We never anticipated that Son Ye Jin would personally visit. Her unexpected generosity was like a Christmas blessing, and we are sincerely grateful."

Manager Yang commented on keeping the donation discreet, further clarifying: "Son Ye Jin preferred her donation to remain private. But we sought her understanding later and decided to make the announcement."

He added: "Her warm-hearted actions, demonstrating sincerity by venturing into an area without government support, even on a remote and challenging path, are truly unforgettable."